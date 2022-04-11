We’re starting this week with warmer air in place, but as a front moves in today and stalls across the region, we will see the return of active weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today, as windy conditions develop. Winds will gust up around 30 mph through the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, but will come to an end by the drive to work Tuesday morning. Most of Tuesday afternoon will also be dry, with just the small chance of an isolated shower passing by.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 65

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with showers and thunderstorms. Low 49

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, nice and mild with just a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower. High 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 73

A stronger cold front will arrive Wednesday into Wednesday night. This will bring in more showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms in the evening and overnight could be strong to severe. Stay tuned through the middle part of the week, as we update the severe potential in our forecast.