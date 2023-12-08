Mostly cloudy conditions will continue tonight, and a few showers will be possible, mainly past midnight. Scattered showers are likely on Saturday. We don’t expect a washout, but some showers will be around in the morning, followed by better coverage late in the day along with a low chance of thunder.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with showers developing. Low near 50

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered showers, chance of a thunderstorm late in the day. High near 60

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers, chance of a thunderstorm. Low 37

SUNDAY: Chance of an early morning rain or snow shower, then mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. High near 40

Colder air will be moving in on Sunday. The chilly air hangs around into early next week.