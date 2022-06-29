Air Pollution Advisory in effect for Thursday. Unhealthy for sensitive groups with late day Ozone levels over 100 possible.

It will be clear tonight and still pleasant, even though it won’t be as cool as the past couple of nights. The warming continues during the second half of the week with highs in the low 90s expected Thursday and Friday. It will gradually feel more humid through this time, and we have the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by Friday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 62

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. High 92

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and more humid. Low near 70

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 93

Rain chances will continue into the holiday weekend. It won’t be quite as hot, however, with highs in the mid-upper 80s and back near 90 on Independence Day.