We will get to enjoy one more dry day here in the Miami Valley before the threat of rain returns tonight. Clouds will be increasing this afternoon, but it will still be nice and mild, with a high in the mid-60s.

A few showers will be possible south of Dayton this evening. Then, rain will fill in area-wide tonight. Showers, and the chance of thunder, will continue into Friday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and mild. High 65

TONIGHT: Showers develop, with a chance of thunder. Low 50

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 63

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower/thunderstorm chance late day. High 67

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers. High 58

Scattered showers will taper off Friday night, and most of Saturday looks dry. In the late afternoon and evening, a few more showers and even a thunderstorm will be possible. Sunday turns cooler with scattered showers and breezy conditions.