Look for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a spotty light rain shower or sprinkle possible. The best chance will be north of I-70. Saturday will be mostly dry with the chance of showers and thunderstorms returning by late afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with a spotty light shower possible. Low 48

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, a bit breezy and mild with the chance of showers and thunderstorms towards evening. High 68

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly with evening showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. Low 45

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers. High 57

Sunday will be much cooler with a continued chance for some on and off showers. Windy conditions will develop as it remains quite cool early next week for the beginning of May.