We’ll see a mix of clouds and some sun today, with dry conditions expected. It will feel a little warmer this afternoon, as high temperatures push into the mid 60s. Tonight, showers develop and they will continue into Saturday morning.

We do expect some dry time by early afternoon Saturday. Then, additional showers and even a few thunderstorms develop by late afternoon into the evening. A warming trend continues over the weekend, with highs up near 70-degrees.

TODAY: Partly sunny, nice and mild. High 66

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing. Low 50

SATURDAY: Scattered morning showers, then some dry time. More showers/t’storms late day. Breezy and warmer. High 70

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 58

SUNDAY: Morning showers and the chance of thunder, they drying out with decreasing clouds. Breezy and warm. High 75

After some morning showers and the chance of thunder, it will dry out for Sunday afternoon. Expect a breezy and warm finish to the weekend, with highs in the mid-70s.