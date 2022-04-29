No, we won’t warm into the 80s as we did last weekend, but at least this weekend will be mild after an unseasonably chilly week. Saturday will bring highs in the low 70s while we’ll warm into the mid 70s Sunday. Unfortunately, there will be a bit of a trade-off in the form of some rain.

There will be a one-two punch with the first coming Friday night when mainly light rain showers will overspread the Miami Valley. They could include an isolated thunderstorm or two Saturday morning into the early afternoon. The second punch will come Saturday night when a cold front will bring showers and storms across our area. The good news is most of the rain will move out early Sunday morning and lead to a fairly nice second half of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers likely, mainly after midnight. Low 50

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms through early/mid afternoon. Seasonably warm. High 71

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy & mild with showers and thunderstorms redeveloping. Low 59

SUNDAY: A leftover morning shower, then turning partly cloudy. Continued warmer. High 75

The new work week will start dry and mild–highs in the low 70s–on Monday, but scattered showers will move in late Monday night with showers and thunderstorms likely during the day Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Some storms could become strong or even severe later Tuesday, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on it. Afternoon highs for most of the week will range from the upper 60s to middle 70s.