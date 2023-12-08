We expect a ton of sunshine through the first half of Friday. Clouds will be on the increase by late afternoon, ahead of the next storm system. It will be windy, with gusts to 30 mph… but the southerly flow will keep temperatures well above normal.

Mostly cloudy conditions will continue tonight, and a few showers will be possible late. Scattered showers are likely on Saturday. We don’t expect a washout, but some showers will be around in the morning, followed by better coverage late in the day.

TODAY: Sunny with increasing afternoon clouds, windy and mild. High 57

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a shower late. Low 49

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with scattered showers. High 60

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Low 37

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and turning colder. Any lingering rain showers may change to snow before ending. High 42

Colder air will be moving in on Sunday. Highs will only be in the low 40s, and rain will change to snow, briefly, before ending. We do not expect snow to accumulate.