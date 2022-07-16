Morning showers come to an end. Many dry hours are expected today with variable clouds mixing with sunshine. Rainfall overnight has been between and tenth of an inch to about a third of an inch with the heaviest rain falling in the northern and northeastern Miami Valley. Showers redevelop this evening and increase in coverage overnight. No severe weather is expected but there still may be a few storms.

TODAY: AM showers, warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sun. High 86.

TONIGHT: A few showers, better chances overnight. Muggy. Low 71

SUNDAY: Showers likely, a few storms possible and rain may be heavy at times. Humid. High 78.

The high humidity continues this entire week. Temperatures rise into the 90s mid week and heat indices may reach triple digits. Gusty winds possible mid week.