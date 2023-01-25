Heavy, wet snow will impact the morning commute today. Roads will be snowy and slushy through rush hour… it will be messy! Rain, and possibly sleet, will mix in with the snow as we head through mid-morning, and a change over to all rain will occur by the lunch hour. This will occur in all but the northwest Miami Valley. In parts of Darke, most of Mercer and Auglaize, it looks to stay snow all day. This is where the highest snow totals will be–around 4″ to 6″. From an Eaton-Dayton-Urbana line and points southeast, it is looking more like 1″ to 3″. The changeover to rain will then mean melting of what snow fell during the morning.

Late today, the rain will change back over to snow, and scattered snow showers will continue overnight. Accumulation will be under a half inch. Thursday looks colder with scattered snow showers, and another inch will be possible in some spots.

TODAY: Cloudy and windy with snow mixing with and changing to rain. High 39

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cold with scattered snow showers. Low 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder with scattered snow showers. High 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with scattered snow showers by late afternoon. High 35

Another disturbance moving in late Friday will keep snow chances going, but accumulation looks light. Dry weather will return Saturday.