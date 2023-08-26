Clouds will continue going through the night with partly cloudy skies. The humidity will be lower as well. Temperatures overnight will be comfortable, in the lower 60s. Tomorrow we will see clouds in the morning and beginning to clear through the afternoon. Temperatures only around 80 degrees or so. The work week will be begin with temperatures below normal with lots of sunshine. Temperatures gradually get warmer heading into the weekend. Chances for showers remain minimal through the week.



Tonight: A low of 63 degrees. Partly cloudy and less humid.

Tomorrow: A high of 81 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 59 degrees. Mostly clear skies.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction