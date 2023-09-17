Low chances of rain showers or an isolated storm this afternoon and evening. Throughout the day there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be comfortable with highs in the 70s.

TODAY: Variable clouds, a few PM showers or an isolated storm. High 76.

TONIGHT: Evening shower or storm. Partly cloudy. Low 54

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated PM shower. High 74

The rest of the week looks dry and we are tracking a nice warming trend as highs reach into the low to mid 80s later in the week.