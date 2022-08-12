We will finish the week with some fantastic weather, as the humidity has finally dropped. Enjoy a mostly sunny Friday, with pleasantly warm conditions this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Clear sky will continue tonight into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon, clouds will increase. It looks to stay dry through late day, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms returning by Saturday evening and night.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 55

SATURDAY: Becoming partly sunny, pleasantly warm. High 80

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and becoming more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 76

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around on Sunday. Low rain chances will also continue into the first half of next week.