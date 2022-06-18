Such a nice break this weekend from the intense heat and humidity that we had this past week. A Canadian area of high pressure brings low humidity and bright skies this weekend. Mornings and evening in particular bring comfortable conditions to open up the windows and give the air conditioners a break.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy. High 77

TONIGHT: Refreshing! Clear skies. Low 52

FATHER’S DAY/JUNETEENTH (SUNDAY): SUNNY AND WARM. HIGH 80.

In your extended storm team 2 forecast…Temperatures rapidly warm back into the 90s by mid week. The humidity isn’t going to be as intense this time around, but it will still be hot and humid by Wednesday. Very little chances of rain over the next 7 days.