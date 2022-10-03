A gorgeous start to the work week as we start the first full week of October. Lots of dry weather and sunshine throughout the day through Wednesday with pleasant temperatures. Thursday we are tracking the first Arctic front of the season and much colder air invades the Miami Valley by Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy at times. High 68

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 39

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 70

Highs continue to warm into the low to mid-70s through Thursday before turning much colder by Friday. Low chances of a few showers Thursday and Friday.