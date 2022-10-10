Tonight will be clear with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, although a few more clouds move in during the late afternoon hours. A warming trend will continue with highs in the mid to upper 70s expected.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 47

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 77

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase with a chance of a late night shower. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and a little sun, breezy with scattered showers, a late day thunderstorm is also possible. High 75

A cold front will move into the region on Wednesday, and that will bring in the next chance for showers. It will still be mild and breezy throughout the day. Cooler weather arrives for the last half of the week.