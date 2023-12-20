A few morning clouds give way to ample sunshine this afternoon. High pressure will give us a beautiful day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Normal high is 40 for this time of the year. Winter officially arrives Thursday night at 10:27 PM. Friday is the first full day of winter.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High 47

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 28

THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 48

As we look ahead into the holiday weekend. Best chances of rain on Saturday during the day, however there are rain chances starting Friday through next Tuesday. Not a complete washout any day as the rain will be scattered. Highs will be well above average, in the 50s.