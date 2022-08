High pressure is in control today and we are starting out with quiet weather under clear skies. Later today, lots of sunshine is in the forecast with seasonably temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High 83

TONIGHT: Mainly clear . Low 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85

Chances for showers and storms develop for the upcoming weekend and continue into next week. Highs mainly in the 80s and lows in the 60s.