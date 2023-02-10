High pressure builds in for the weekend to bring us mostly sunny skies. We will just see a few scattered clouds around from time to time.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and colder. Low 22

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 42

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 25

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 52

Saturday will be seasonably chilly, but temperatures begin to warm on Sunday after a cold start in the 20s. Expect high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most of next week with rain chances coming back late Tuesday.