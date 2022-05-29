High pressure is in control for for the next couple of days and that brings sunshine and warmer temperatures to the Miami Valley. The next couple of days are great for outdoor gatherings for the holiday and any other outdoor event. Humidity levels increase on Monday as temperatures soar into the upper 80s to around 90.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 82

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 63

MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Sunny and more humid. Hot. High 88

Continued hot on Tuesday as temperatures rise to around 90. Chances for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday with the next storm system. Temperatures return to highs in the 70s by the end of the week.