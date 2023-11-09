Clouds thicken tonight with lows dropping down near 40 degrees. On Friday, clouds quickly break up, and we get back to sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be similar to Friday’s readings.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low near 40

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cool. High near 60

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 32

VETERANS DAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 52

Veterans Day will start off with morning temperatures near freezing. It will be nice in the afternoon with cool temperatures. Sunshine will continue Sunday and into next week as a long dry stretch begins. Also, we can expect a slow warming trend.