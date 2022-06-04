A dry weekend with warm temperatures are on tap for the weekend. Today, high pressure is in control and it will be pleasantly warm this afternoon with low humidity and light winds. Our northern counties will see highs in the upper 70s and south of I-70 highs should reach into the low 80s.

Sunday, looks slightly more humid and a few more clouds are in the forecast with the passage of a warm front.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High 82

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 85

Best chances for wet weather comes Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Temperatures hover either side of 80 for much of the week ahead. Slight chances of rain nearly everyday next week, but not everyone will see rainfall.