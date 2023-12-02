Lots of clouds around this weekend. Much of today should be dry, but don’t be surprised if you encounter some patchy drizzle. A weak front pushes through today, but Sunday an area of low pressure spreads rain into the state. Sunday won’t be a complete washout, but winds will be gusty. Mild temperatures this weekend with highs in the 50s.

TODAY: Cloudy, patchy drizzle. High 52.

TONIGHT: Cloudy evening, rain develops late. Low 41

SUNDAY: Periods of showers. Gusty winds. High 51

Low chances of rain on Monday, but cloudy skies persist. Temperatures cool into the 40s for the first part of next week and then rebound back into the 50s for the end of the week.