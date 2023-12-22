There may be a sprinkle or light shower today, but it will be isolated. Better chances of rain late tonight and Saturday morning. If you have plans to check out holiday lights this evening, most areas should see dry weather. Temperatures continue to be well above seasonal averages with highs in the low 50s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. High 52

TONIGHT: Rain develops late. Low 40

SATURDAY: AM rain likely, mostly cloudy. High 50

In your extended storm team 2 forecast…Christmas Eve day looks mainly dry and very mild with highs in the upper 50s. Christmas Day, mild temperatures continue but rain moves in by the afternoon and looks steady through Tuesday morning. After Tuesday, temperatures are on a downward trend to more seasonable temperatures.