The good news is that the humidity will be limited over the next 7 days. The storms currently in the Miami Valley will come to an end overnight, as we dry out. Overnight we will see temps stabilize in the upper 60s. Tomorrow haze from smoke will make it into the skies to start the day and gradually get worse through the day. Overnight we will see a small chance of a shower into the early night. Temperatures will hover around the 80 degree mark early in the week. The second half of the week will be hotter near 90. Chances of showers and thunderstorms on and off through the week.

