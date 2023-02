Some morning showers will be moving out of the Miami Valley, after dropping some light rain. We will see the sky clearing pretty quickly this morning. Windy with sustained winds up to 20 mph today. Overnight we will add clouds and see a chance of a shower late in the night. Showers are likely for the morning commute tomorrow, then some clearing in the afternoon, before thunderstorms sweep through in the night. Record warmth Thursday before winter temperatures return to the 30s on Friday.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction