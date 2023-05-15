Clouds return tonight. Low pressure, moving through the region on Tuesday, will bring light rain at times to the Miami Valley through the day. Highs will be cooler, limited to the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Low 55

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with periods of light rain. High 67

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 48

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 70

It will dry out for the middle part of the week. We expect a lot of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. The next chance of rain returns Friday afternoon.