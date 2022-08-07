Today should be a little drier than Saturday with not as many showers and storms. Storm and shower activity is still possible with the heat and humidity but not as numerous.

TODAY: Isolated showers and storms mainly this afternoon. Hot and humid. High near 90

TONIGHT: Spotty evening shower or storm. Partly cloudy. Muggy. Low 73

MONDAY: More active weather with scattered showers and storms. Hot and humid. High 88.

Tuesday looks like it will be the wettest day of the week with showers and storms likely and the rain may be heavy at times. This is in advance of cold front that makes its’ push through the Miami Valley on Wednesday. A secondary front brings in drier air and much less humid air on Friday.