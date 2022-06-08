High pressure gives us a great start to the day, but we are tracking a storm system that will bring scattered showers and storms to the Ohio Valley late this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms may become severe. The greatest threats from the severe weather is heavy rain, strong winds and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

TODAY: Partly sunny and humid. Late day showers and storms. High 80

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms. Variable clouds. Low 57

THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Cooler. High 75

Temperatures stay in the 70s through Saturday. A warming trend starts on Sunday as temperatures rise to around 90 by Tuesday. Chances of showers on Friday.