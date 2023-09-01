An expansive area of high pressure will keep a lot of sunshine and rising temperatures/humidity across the Miami Valley all weekend long. There is no threat of any rain for several days.

Highs will be in the 80s Saturday, pushing into the low 90s for Sunday and Labor Day. Humidity will come up a bit, but it won’t be too terrible.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 88

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 67

SUNDAY: Sunny and hotter, more humid. High 92

LABOR DAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High 92

Rain chances are slim through the first half of next week. It’s not until Thursday that we’ll start to see the chance of a shower or thunderstorm.