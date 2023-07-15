A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for Butler, Warren counties until 9:30 a.m.

Morning showers and storms develop and linger into early this afternoon. Then there should be a break before another round develops later afternoon and this evening. This second round may contain a few stronger storms. If any storms become severe, heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threats. Good news…Sunday looks dry, however smoke from Canadian wild fires may make skies look hazy.

TODAY: Periods of showers and storms. High near 80.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms. Clearing skies. Low 66

SUNDAY: Breezy and warm. Hazy skies. High 86

Showers and storms chances return for Monday and Wednesday. Isolated showers and storms on Tuesday and Thursday. Highs in the 80s for the next week and lows in the 60s.