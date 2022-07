A quiet day outside. Noticeably drier day with dew points falling in the lower 50s by the evening. Tonight we could see a passing shower, but nothing significant. Tomorrow will be another sunny one, a little bit warmer with highs upwards of 90 degrees. Humidity returns on Monday in time for July 4th with a chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Late in the night, a chance of showers arrive, and will continue for the rest of the week, which is much needed with the lack of rain in recent weeks.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction