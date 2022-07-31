Clouds break by this afternoon as a system passes to our south. Areas south of I-70 saw a few showers this morning. Sunshine increases just in time for the second day of the Dayton Air Show. Humidity values creep up a little bit more today, but overall a pleasant afternoon.

TODAY: AM showers south, becoming partly sunny. High 81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 67

MONDAY: Breezy, warmer and more humid. Scattered showers and storms. High 86

Higher humidity for the rest of the week along with warmer temperatures mid week. Highs in the 80s and low 90s. Best chances for showers and storms is Monday and Thursday.