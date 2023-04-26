After chilly and foggy morning, the afternoon will improve significantly! We expect the return of sunshine and temperatures will get a little warmer. We’ll see highs up near 60-degrees with dry weather throughout the day.

Tonight looks mostly clear, and as temperatures again drop into the 30s, we will see some areas of frost develop. Thursday will start with some sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day and showers develop by the evening.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny and a little milder. High 60

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy frost. Low 37

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy. Showers from Dayton southward by evening. High 64

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered showers. High 63

Rain is likely on Friday, with highs in the lower 60s. Over the weekend, rain chances will continue, but we do expect some dry time, as well.