This Labor Day weekend will give us another blast of summertime heat and humidity after seeing a taste of fall weather this past week. High pressure pumps in the heat and humidity for the next several days, making for some perfect weather to head to the pool.

TODAY: Warmer and more humid. Plenty of sunshine. High 87.

TONIGHT: Muggy. Mainly clear skies. Low 67.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. High near 90.

LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. High 92.

The heat and humidity continues through the week with highs in the 80s and low 90s for several more days. Next chance of rain isn’t until late Wednesday night and Thursday.