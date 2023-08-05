Not as much sunshine today as a system approaches from the west, spreading clouds through the Miami Valley. Much of the day will be dry, despite the cloud cover. This evening there may be a few showers and storms but better chances overnight. Sunday should see unsettled weather in the morning and again in the afternoon.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Late day shower or storm. High 86, cooler north.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Low near 70.

SUNDAY: AM/PM Scattered showers and storms. High near 85.

Still unsettled weather on Monday with showers and storms along with gusty winds,. Winds may gust as high as 30 mph Monday and Tuesday. Dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday and rain chances increase at the end of the week. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.