We will see some sunshine through the first part of the day, but clouds to the north of Dayton will move south ahead of a cold front. By the end of the day, much of the area will be mostly cloudy, if not cloudy. We expect dry weather for the daylight hours, but can’t rule out a few flurries beyond sunset.

It will be slightly colder behind the front for Thursday afternoon. But morning clouds will break up, and it will become partly to mostly sunny by the end of the day.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and chilly. High 40

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Low 25

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds and a little colder. High 35

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. High 38

Dry weather will continue on Friday, but we are watching a storm system for the weekend. It may bring some light snow accumulation to parts of the Miami Valley.