Fog will stick around to begin your morning, but will mix out once the sun is up. Temperatures today will be in the mid-50s, and a chance of light rain around 3 or 4 this afternoon. Tonight we will clear the skies. Temps will fall into the 20s. Tomorrow lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s will make for great Opening Day baseball weather! Severe weather is possible going into the weekend on Friday into the night. Models right now indicate low instability but a highly sheared environment, which could lead to some damaging winds, and you can’t rule out a quick spin-up. Still days out, so we will keep an eye on the models as they continue to come in.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction