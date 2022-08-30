Morning showers and the chance of thunder will continue on and off before ending by lunchtime. We expect to see increasing afternoon sun, and a gradual drop in humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s, and it will feel pleasantly warm late today.

Tonight, with clear sky, temperatures will turn cooler as they drop into the upper 50s. Wednesday will be a nice, sunny day, with continued low humidity.

TODAY: Morning showers and the chance of thunder, then increasing afternoon sun and turning less humid. High 83

TONIGHT: Clear and cooler. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

THURSDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 83

Sunshine will be back in full on Thursday, with highs again in the low 80s. Highs will be warming as we head into the holiday weekend. We expect upper 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoon.