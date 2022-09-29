It will be another chilly night with clear skies and lows in the lower 40s, some of the colder valley areas may even hit the 30s. Friday will feature a lot of sun through most of the day, but we will notice some high clouds moving in late. These clouds will be from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 42

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant with some high clouds late in the day. High 70

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and breezy. Low near 50

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of a shower toward evening. High 68

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with a slight chance of a shower. Low 55

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with a slight chance of a shower. High 68

We’ll see more clouds around over the weekend, and it will get breezy as the remnants of Ian move closer to the Miami Valley. Rain chances from this storm look pretty low, but if we do see something it looks to be Saturday night into Sunday. Look for pleasant fall weather early next week.