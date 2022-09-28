We will see some clearing tonight, and it will be chilly once again. On Thursday, we will see a little more sunshine, and temperatures will get milder. Readings hit the mid-60s Thursday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Gradually becoming mostly clear and chilly. Low 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. High 66

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 43

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 70

Friday will be even warmer with highs near 70 degrees. Highs will be near 70 through the weekend, but the remnants of Hurricane Ian may impact us with an increase in cloud cover. There is even a low chance of showers later Saturday and Sunday, but the best chance of rain will be southeast of us. It will also be a bit breezy Saturday night into Sunday.