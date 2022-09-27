Any showers will end, and we expect dry weather overnight. Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with only a very slight chance of a sprinkle. Look for clearing skies Wednesday night.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 44

WEDNESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, continued cool with a very slight chance of a sprinkle. High near 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and chilly. Low near 40

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 66

More sun is in the forecast for the second half of the week. Temperatures will also begin a slow warming trend, and readings will reach the low 70s again Friday and the weekend.