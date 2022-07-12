A cool front may bring a stray shower or storm this morning. Behind the front the air mass is less humid and we will see the effects of the drier air later this afternoon but more likely this evening. A second week cool front advances towards the Miami Valley on Wednesday. Very low chances of rain tomorrow afternoon.

TODAY: Spotty AM shower or storm. Increasing sunshine. Warm. High 85

TONIGHT: Less humid, mainly clear. Low 63

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and warm. Isolated PM shower or storm. High 84

Thursday through Saturday are dry with highs in the 80s. Chances of showers and storms Sunday and Monday.