A cold front moves through the Miami Valley this morning, and less humid air will build in behind it for the afternoon hours. It will feel pleasantly warm, with highs in the low 80s.

Tonight looks clear and cool. It will be a great night to open up the windows, with lows in the upper 50s. The nice weather continues on Saturday, with tons of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s.

TODAY: Becoming partly sunny and turning less humid. High 82

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 84

A few more clouds will be around on Sunday, but rain chances look to hold off until early next week as it becomes more humid again.