Another day with temperatures in the 90s, but that is coming to an end tomorrow. A cold front is sweeping through in the early morning, which will bring some cooler temperatures into the weekend. Humidity will fall tomorrow, starting the day with dew points around 70, and by dinner time down to the upper 50s bringing much needed relief. Father’s Day weekend features below average temperatures, in the 70s on Saturday, and 80 on Sunday. Heat returns next week, with well above average temperatures and the chance of upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.



Tonight: A low of 70 degrees. Mostly clear skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 87 degrees. Mostly sunny and becoming less humid.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 58 degrees. Clear skies.

