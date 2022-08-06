Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for this weekend. No severe weather is expected but heavy downpours are possible with storms. It will continue to be very humid as temperatures rise into the mid 80s.

TODAY: Clouds and sun, humid with scattered showers and storms. High 86

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms possible. Muggy. Low 72

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with scattered showers and storms. High near 90.

The high humidity continues through next week with daily chances of showers and storms through Wednesday. Relief from the humidity is in sight by the end of next week. Highs in the 80s and lows mainly in the 70s.