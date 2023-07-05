Thunderstorm development in the afternoon was more efficient this afternoon than yesterday. Some heavy downpours in the few areas that saw these pop-up thunderstorms. A small chance of some showers later tonight and for the work commute. Widespread rain will arrive tomorrow as a cold front moves through and we see chances of showers and thunderstorms beginning in the noon hour and continuing through the afternoon. As the cold front pushes through dew points will begin to fall back into a comfortable range. We will see temperatures drop into the lower to mid 80s through the weekend, but some humid conditions return on Sunday.

