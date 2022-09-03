Unsettled weather this holiday weekend with chances for showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected. Storms that do develop have the potential to produce heavy downpours because the storms may be slow moving. Today best chances for shower activity is expected south of I-70. Periods of dry weather are likely today but showers will pop up.

TODAY: Humid. Periods of showers and storm. High 83

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and storms. Low 67

SUNDAY: Humid. Showers and storms likely. Highs around 80.

LABOR DAY: Humid. Scattered showers and storms. High 80.

Chances for showers and storms continue through Tuesday. A brief break without rain on Wednesday before the faucet turns back on for the end of the week. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.