We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. It will not be a washout, but a few waves of intermittent rain are expected. It will be breezy, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will be around through midnight before tapering off. It will become partly cloudy overnight, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. There is just a small chance of a spotty light shower.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming partly cloudy and mild. Low 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler with a slight chance of a spotty light shower. High 78

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 75

Temperatures will be turning much cooler for the end of the week and the weekend. Humidity will drop, too, so it will feel pretty nice!