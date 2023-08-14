A storm system tracking across the region will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms today. Heavy rain is possible, and there is even a low severe weather threat with damaging wind, hail and an isolated tornado possible. It’s definitely a day to stay weather aware.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue into the evening before ending overnight. Tuesday will start off dry, but it will be a mostly cloudy day with a few spotty afternoon showers. It will be cooler, too, with highs only reaching the mid 70s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and humid, but not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with heavy rain possible. High 79

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms early on, then becoming partly cloudy. Low 63

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a few spotty showers. High 75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80

It will be very pleasant on Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be comfortably cool, in the upper 50s. And in the afternoon it will be nice and warm, with plenty of sunshine.